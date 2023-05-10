Music has always been a universal language that connects people from all walks of life, Miva Collective hopes to take that connection to the next level.

Their mission is to break down those barriers by using the impact of music and design to bring awareness to the cause. Their artsy apparel provides a comfortable and fashionable way to show support and advocate for mental health. In addition, 10% of merchandise proceeds from merch sales get donated and all proceeds from their youtube channel donated to verified mental health organizations that provide resources to those in need.

Creating a minor difference in a major conversation is seen as a win for everyone involved.

