HAWAIIAN LIFESTYLE BRAND BASED OUT OF SACRAMENTO

Designs inspired by island culture and food.

They are working with Show ALOHA Challenge to raise funds and collect donations for Maui Relief efforts on Friday Aug 25th from 4pm-8pm @ The Creative Space – 1525 U St. Sacramento

Highlight Fundraising “KŌKUA MAUI SHIRT”

What else does MNLND DO? They make apparel accessories AND baked goods



www.SHOPMNLND.com

Sacramento Show Aloha Challenge

Friday, August 25th

5:00 pm – 9:00pm

The Creative Space – 1525 U St. Sacramento

