To us, pizza is more than just food. It’s our platform to make a positive social impact in the lives of our people and the communities we serve. MOD exists to contribute to a world that works for and includes everyone. We face challenges today that don’t have simple solutions, but at the heart of MOD are two beliefs. The first is that everyone deserves an equal opportunity to pursue their hopes and dreams. Unfortunately, the playing field for many is far from level. The second belief is that businesses can and should play a role in addressing societal challenges. At MOD, that means doing our part to create a more accepting and equitable world by building a successful business that puts people first.

