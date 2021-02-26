Mom on the GO

Megan Thomas Head is here to help us with some amazing products to take care of ourselves and our children while on the go. She has great ideas for those moms on the go.

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink

www.celsius.com

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink is better for you than any alternative energy drinks. CELSIUS is an energy drink clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, burn fat, burn calories, boost endurance and help build lean body muscle. Unlike traditional energy drinks you won’t be left with a crash or jitters. Perfect for any mom on a busy schedule.

Baby & Maternity Lifestyle Essentials

www.KeaBabies.com

Busy moms will love our Premium Baby Wrap Carrier. It is made with love and dedication, we are committed to offer you a soft, easy-to-use, breathable and versatile wrap that will take your baby wearing to a whole new level of experience.

Aleve

www.aleve.com

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief. A must have for every busy mom.

Better Family Inc.

https://betterfamilyinc.com/

Better Family offers three patented products that make the lives of parents and babies better, by enhancing feeding and changing time. With Swabbies, a no-mess, organic diaper cream, the Beebo, a one-handed baby feeder, and Drop It Baby a suction cup ring chain that ends the “Drop It Game”. On-the-go parents can use these products to improve their time spent with their kids “Making Parenting Easier”