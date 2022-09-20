Mona Shaikh presents Minority Reportz Desi Girls Night Out

Sep 22nd

Doors 7pm Show 8pm

Punchline Sacramento 2100 Arden Way #223 Sacramento, CA

Minority Reportz is a stand-up comedy show that started in Sep. 2015. We’ve been featured in Forbes, LA Times and SpectrumOneLA. We had sold out shows at The NY Comedy Festival in Nov. 2019 and made history by being the first South Asian/Middle Eastern female comedy show at the festival. We also have a Minority Reportz podcast and show has had guests such as Tiffany Haddish, Congresswoman Katie Hill, Margaret Cho, Greg Proops, Ramy Youseff and many more…