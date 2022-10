MonJude Studio is a Sacramento based small business owned and operated by local artist, Monica Judith Rodriguez.

special offer code

Use the discount code FOX40 to receive 20% off your next online order on monjudestudio.com

MonJude Studio is dedicated to providing unique handmade jewelry, art, and accessories that promote love for ourselves, each other, and our Mother Earth. Local artist, Monica Judith, tells us more about her Sacramento based small business she operates out of her home studio