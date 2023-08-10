The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world today returns to Sacramento for an adrenaline-charged weekend at Golden 1 Center from August 11-13, 2023. At Monster Jam®, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.



TRUCK LINEUP:

Grave Digger® driven by Tyler Menninga;

Megalodon® driven by Ashley Sanford;

El Toro Loco® driven by Armando Castro;

Scooby Doo® driven by Loghan Ashline;

Monster Mutt Dalmatian® driven by Bailey Shea;

Velociraptor driven by Dave Olfert;

Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen;