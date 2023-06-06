Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s new Artichoke Trail turns the spotlight to the region’s edgiest of veggies. The Artichoke Trail incorporates over 20 stops, including restaurants, farm stands, and attractions that highlight the numerous ways visitors can enjoy and experience this unique vegetable in Monterey County, California.

June 10-11, 2023

Saturday: 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday: 10 AM – 5 PM

Monterey County Fair & Event Center

2004 Fairground Rd.

Monterey, CA 93940

$20 Adults, $10 Children and $15 Senior/Military



ArtichokeFestival.org

SeeMonterey.com/Artichokes