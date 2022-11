It’s National Vegan Month! Mooyah Vegan and other burgers. Despite being known for its premium burgers and handspun shakes, MOOYAH is also known for its elevated Dr. Praeger’s® vegan menu options. November is National Vegan Month, and Mo from MOOYAH would love to show how to prepare premium, plant-based dishes that are absolutely delicious!

MOOYAH has a great variety of non-meat burgers and burgers to fit various lifestyles. They offer vegan, paleo, keto, vegetarian, gluten-free and low-calorie items

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction