More Liife Ice is an Italian Ice, delicious, dessert company based out of Northern CA. More Liife Ice caters all types of events including work place, schools, weddings, baby showers, including fundraisers.



They love bringing More Liife to any event! Come check them out at the upcoming CA State Fair and Food Festival 2023, July 14th – July 30th 2023.



California State Fair @ Cal Expo

1600 Exposition Blvd.Sacramento, CA 95815