More Than Olives offers a large variety of the freshest Certified California Olive Oils along with Artisan Balsamic Vinegars and a large selection of Specialty Food products. We have everything to create a delicious Charcuterie Board. Olive Wood, Artisan Dried Meats, Unique Fresh Cheeses, Tapenades, Jams, Honeys, Mustards, Olives & Crackers! Gifts are easy. Choose from a prepackaged set or customize your own gift box. Visit our store for sampling or shop online.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction