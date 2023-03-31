In an era when bad news dominates the airwaves and stories of hopelessness abound, our nation is in desperate need of HOPE. Hope Fest Sacramento is a christian event with over 30 churches participating. Happening Saturday, April 1st, 2023 on the west steps of the State Capitol from 11am-8pm. FREE admission! There will be Russian and Spanish speaking segments. Family activities will be available during the festival between 11am-4pm



https://www.hopecalifornia.us/city/sacramento

https://www.facebook.com/hopesacramento

https://www.instagram.com/hope.sacramento/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction