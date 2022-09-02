Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, but this doesn’t mean the end to mosquito season!!! It’s been extremely hot these last few days and we can expect to see mosquitoes until weather cools down. As people enjoy the outdoors they are sure to come in contact with mosquitoes which are not only a nuisance, but also a public health concern because they can transmit a variety of diseases. Every year in our region we see cases of West Nile virus and mosquitoes are a hot topic. Watch this segment to learn more about what you can do to protect you and your family from mosquitoes

