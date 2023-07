Summer is here and so are mosquitoes! As people spend more time outdoors they are sure to come in contact with mosquitoes which are not only a nuisance, but also a public health concern because they can transmit a variety of diseases. Every year in our region we see cases of West Nile virus and mosquitoes are a hot topic. Watch this segment to learn more about what you can do to stay protected from mosquitoes in the months ahead.

