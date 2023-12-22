Supporting our Troops on the Front Lines

At Move America Forward (MAF), we are a nonprofit military charity based in Sacramento, California, dedicated to supporting the brave men and women of our Armed Forces. Their mission is to provide emotional and tangible support to active duty troops deployed to combat areas around the world.

They believe that it is their duty as American citizens to show our troops that they are in our hearts and minds, and that we are grateful for the sacrifices they make to protect our freedom. That’s why we have made it our mission to provide individually addressed care packages, filled with the most requested items and a taste of home, to troops on the front lines.

Over the years, they have sent over 900 tons of care packages to deployed troops, and their efforts have been supported by thousands of pro-troop activists, veterans, and military families all across the nation who share in our unwavering support of the military men and women who are on the front lines of protecting our country.

