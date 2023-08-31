Mr. Dosa is an Indian flavored fusion Restaurant; Indian cuisine is known for its diverse range of spices and bold Fla-vors. From the fiery heat of chili peppers to the earthy warmth of cumin and coriander, each dish is carefully crafted to tantalize the taste buds and leave a lasting impression. It’s the creamy indulgence of butter chicken or the tangy kick of aloo tikka, Indian food offers a culinary adventure that is sure to satisfy even the most adventurous palate. Mr. Dosa Represents the entire flavor of this vibrant cuisine with its extensive menu of dosas (a popular South Indian dish made from fermented rice and lentil batter), curries, Biriyanis and more. Mr.Dosa showcases the rich variety of flavors and textures that Indian food has to offer. With its each bite a delightful combination of flavor, richness and spice, making-it a must try for any.



9168 Franklin Blvd #5523,Elk Grove , CA- 95758

916-942-9437

https://mrdosaelkgrove.com/

Facebook: Mr Dosa Elk Grove

Instagram: @mrdosaelkgrove

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction