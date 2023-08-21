Their little bakery got its start from a hobby of experimenting in the kitchen and the heavy urging to put food “out there.” They love creating random combinations of flavors into baked goods, especially when they can mix my favorite drinks into food! So their line of cocktail themed baked goods was born. They still have a soft spot for my favorite southern holiday goods, biscuits and breads so you’ll see those on their menu from time to time as well, but don’t be surprised if they’ve mixed up the flavors. Naturally their experimenting led them into the world of “gourmet cookies,” and have had a blast creating stuffed cookies and excessively indulgent flavor combos for all kinds of fun treats.

They have a lot of options to choose from so whether you’re looking for a cocktail-based cookie, bread or an indulgent treat, they’ve got you covered.



Roseville, CA

www.muddyriverbakery.com