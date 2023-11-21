FRIENDSGIVING WITH CHEF NINA CURTIS AND MULVANEY’S B&L



Nina Curtis is the Director and Executive Chef for the Adventist Health, Roseville Campus Vitaliz Café and Culinary Arts department. At the helm of this dynamic culinary division, Chef Curtis continues to be recognized as a leader and trailblazer in the plant-based culinary movement.

As the former Executive Chef at The Ranch at Live Oak, Malibu, the acclaimed seven-day fitness and wellness boot camp and the Chief Nutrition Officer for the Ranch Daily a meal subscription service in Southern California, Nina keeps her finger on the pulse of the wellness and plant-based lifestyle trends.

Nina has been an avid proponent of a plant-based lifestyle for the past twenty years. Nina’s food and beverage background over the years includes working with the Marriot Group, Hilton Hotels, Baxters, Manhattan Beach, the El Caballo, Oakland, Pure Food and Wine in New York, and the Springs Restaurant and Wine Bar, Los Angeles.

Chef Curtis presents lectures and demonstrations on health, nutrition, and whole foods all around the world. She has developed wellness training programs, set up kitchen operations, and has worked closely in conjunction with culinary master gardeners to develop seasonal and gorgeous garden-to-table recipes that are essential to having a delicious plant-strong culinary experience.





@botanicalchef

@mulvaneys_sacramento