Must-have Gifts for the Holiday Season

Kelly MacNeal from TheBuzzOnGifts.com joins us with great ideas for your holiday shopping!

BillionDollarArtGallery

Enrich your life through the beauty and emotional connection of your favorite works of art with the BillionDollarArtGallery. The perfect gift idea for the person who has everything, the BillionDollarArtGallery is an ingenious way to put your tv to work showcasing an extensive collection of over 500 paintings that span the ages and the imagination. Featuring the world’s most famous and influential pieces in ultra-high definition, now you can experience the fine details your coffee table book could never capture.



Price: $39.99

Site: https://billiondollarartgallery.com/

Tomtoc

Tomtoc is a unique design and high-class production company that creates products for the apple-users, gamers, travelers, organizers, and more! Their compact sling bag is not only a fashion statement but also provides a convenient way to carry the essentials while exploring the city or traveling the world. The sling has multiple internal pockets in the middle for tech devices, such as your cell phone, iPad, power banks, smaller computers, & more. It also has a quick access front pocket with a key ring, practical for AirPods Pro, credit cards, etc.



Price: $38.99

Site: tomtoc.com

Pull Start Fire

Looking for an easy way to build a cozy backyard fire in seconds? With Pull Start Fire you can have a blazing bonfire ready in seconds. This breakthrough fire starter is a foolproof way to get your campfire started without matches, lighters, kindling, or lighter fluid. Rain or shine, it doesn’t matter if your wood is wet or damp either! Pull Start Fire allows you to have a fire any time of year in any weather condition.



Price: $17 for 3 pack

Site: www.pullstartfire.com

Cabeau

A perfect gift for those who are sitting at a desk all day, have holiday travel plans, or just want some pain relief, the new Incredi-Belt by Cabeau is here to help! From the brand of award-winning neck pillows, their new Incredi-Belt improves posture and reduces lower back pain by providing targeted support. Their proprietary design helps correct mechanical back pain that results from failure to maintain the S-curve of the lower spine.



Price: $29.95

Site: www.cabeau.com

Aletha Health’s NUCKLE

From the founders of Hip Hook by Aletha Health comes an ALL-NEW way to help your neck! Designed by a physical therapist to target the muscles causing neck and shoulder pain, the NUCKLE can help relieve the tension of adulting. With three widths and six angles, the NUCKLE reaches all the spots to realign the neck and shoulders. The NUCKLE is the only tool designed by physical therapist Christine Koth to target those small muscles at the base of your skull to release, relax, and realign the neck and shoulders. It can help with migraines, jaw pain, & more!



Price: On sale for $79 (Originally $99)

Site: alethahealth.com

Fresh Peaches

Fresh Peaches is a wet wipe alternative designed to stay on top of toilet paper instead of disintegrating it! It’s better for you than dry toilet paper because doctors only recommend wiping 3-4 times with toilet paper and that is not enough to get clean. With all the excessive scrubbing, 75% of Americans will get hemorrhoids at some point in their lives. Fresh Peaches eliminates friction and we solve pooper bloopers like pilling or tearing of toilet paper as you wipe! Fresh Peaches is safe for you, better for the environment, & super convenient!



Price: Starting at $16

Site: freshpeaches.co



Cure Aqua Gel

Meet the top exfoliator in Japan that has all the beauty editors in the US raving! Cure Aqua Gel is a water based exfoliator with no particles, no acids, no artificial fragrance, no coloring with the main antioxidant being Activated Hydrogen Water. Cure’s unique and propriety formula binds with dead skin cells, and gently removes them away without any undue stress to the skin. It can be used on the face or body and suits all skin types. When using, apply gel evenly to skin with your fingertips, massage in circular motions, and do NOT scrub your skin too hard! The gel will become watery and turn white which means the gel is activating onto your dead skin cells. Lastly, just rinse off with water.

Price: $38.00

Site: cureaquagel.com

Pit Liquor

Pit Liquor is the 100% natural deodorant that takes the stink away with alcohol! Your pits stink because of bacteria. So we make our deodorant from bacteria-bashing overproof whiskey and vodka. Just like hand sanitizer, it kills germs dead (and doesn’t leave a lingering booze smell!) but unlike sanitizer, all our ingredients are food-grade and regulated to be safe and free of toxins. Created by a woman while pregnant and looking for a natural alternative, Pit Liquor will be your new favorite way to smell fresh!

Price: Starting at $12.95

Site: distilledbathandbody.com