This year’s NAMIwalks Your Way on Saturday, May 22nd, will be a virtual walk day experience aimed at promoting awareness of mental health, reducing stigma, raising funds for NAMI’s mission, and building community. Participants register and fundraise, but on event day, they do an activity of their choice, or join in on one of our virtual activities, then share it on social media with the hashtags #namiwalksnorcal and #notalone. Registration is open now at https://namiwalks.org/northerncalifornia.
NAMI Sacramento
(916) 890-5467
namisacramento.org
@namiwalksnorcal // @namisacramento