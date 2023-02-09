Nash + Tender is a hot chicken joint first established in 2019. Coming out of the chicken boom, owners Jimmy & Armando set out to bring the viral style of chicken to Stockton, CA. With a variety of items ranging from chicken sliders to waffle sandwiches, Nash + Tender provides a new american cuisine with a whole lot of heat and flavor.



123 W Elm St

Lodi, CA 95240



222 N El Dorado St

Stockton, CA 95202



2770 E Bidwell St STE 400

Folsom, CA 95630



https://www.nashandtender.com/

