Natalie Zfat is a social media expert, speaker and host who has partnered with some of the most iconic brands in the world, including Facebook/Instagram, Samsung, American Express and Adobe. Curating original social media content, strategy and campaigns, Natalie gains millions of impressions for the brands she advocates for. When she’s not with her clients, Natalie loves sharing her social media thought leadership in her Forbes column, on television and at conferences and universities, including the New York Times, CBS, Carnegie Mellon, NYU Stern School of Business, SXSW and CES. She has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC as well as been quoted in numerous print outlets.



@NATALIEZFAT

nataliezfat.com