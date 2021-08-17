National Black Cat Day with Bradshaw Animal Shelter

Join the Bradshaw Animal Shelter on august 21st and august 22nd for a Petco kitten adoption event in fair oaks!
Bradshaw Animal Shelter volunteers will host the event at the Petco adoption center at 8840 Madison Ave, Fair Oaks, ca 95628 between 11am and 4pm. There will be kittens galore, including adoption counseling to answer any questions.
Masks and exact change are required during the event. No appointment is necessary. First come, first serve.
To view a list of available kittens now, visit https://bit.ly/3yvdqcl.
Current adoption fees:
kittens: $50
2-for-1 kittens: $50
Adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccines, and microchip.
