Though national camping month is wrapping up, the season is just getting started. We have simple camping hacks and a few tips for your next weekend getaway.

● put charcoal into a cardboard egg carton!
● make a diy lantern
● pack instant coffee packets
● make a nature scavenger hunt
● stay hydrated
● pack emergency measures.
● pack plenty of snacks


trail mix recipe

ingredients
● banana chips
● roasted & salted almonds
● cashews
● coconut chips/ mini m&m’s
● chocolate chips
● raisins or craisins
● pretzels
● sunflower seeds

