National Coffee Day

Julian’s Recipe Blueberry & Brie Melt
Ingredients:
● 1 ½ cups blueberries
● 2 tsp lemon zest
● 2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
● 1 tbsp sugar
● 2 tbsp unsalted butter
● 8 Julian’s Recipe Wafels
● 4 ounces of brie cheese, thinly sliced
Directions
1. Combine the blueberries, lemon zest and sugar in a medium saucepan.
2. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to simmer for about 5 minutes until the mixture has thickened.
3. Place the butter in a grill pan over medium-high heat. Then place your wafels into the pan.
4. Add 4-5 slices of brie cheese on top followed by a generous scoop of the blueberry compote.
5. Add the second wafel on top and then flip! Allow 2-3 minutes per side or until golden.
6. Serve while hot and enjoy!
Julian’s Recipe
juliansrecipe.com
@juliansrecipe
@shanistyireland