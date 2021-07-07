National Ice Cream Month!

THINSTERS Ice Cream Sandwiches
Ingredients:
● 1 pint of your favorite ice cream
● 10 THINSTERS chocolate chip cookies
● THINSTERS cookie crumbs
● Optional: Melted chocolate, sprinkles
Directions:
1. Set aside 10 THINSTERS cookies
2. Crumble the remaining THINSTERS cookies
3. In a bowl, mix a pint of your favorite ice cream with the cookie crumbs
4. Scoop a tablespoon of the ice cream mixture onto a whole THINSTERS cookie.
5. Place another THINSTERS cookie on top to create a sandwich with the cookies.
6. OPTIONAL: Dip the ice cream sandwich into melted chocolate and sprinkles, freeze for an hour before serving. Enjoy!