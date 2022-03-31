Barney Butter’s Almond Butter and Jelly French Toast

Ingredients:

● ¾ cup Barney Butter Smooth Almond Butter

● 12 slices of bread

● 6 tablespoons of jam or jelly

● 3 large eggs

● ¾ cup 2% milk

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● 2 tablespoons butter

Directions:

Spread Barney Butter on 6 slices of bread; spread jelly on the remaining 6 slices of bread. Put 1 slice of each together to form sandwiches. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, milk and salt. Dip both sides of sandwiches in egg mixture. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Cook sandwiches for 2-3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Enjoy!

Barney Butter’s Almond Butter and Berry Filled Crescent Rolls

Ingredients:

● 1 can of large-sized crescent rolls (I used 1 standard sized can Pillsbury Grands) ● 1/2 cup of Barney Butter Bare Smooth Almond Butter

● 1/4 cup of strawberries, finely diced

● 1/4 cup of blueberries, each cut in half

● Cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Unroll the can of dough and separate out each roll. Taking each individual crescent roll, gently stretch out the wider end of the triangle so that there is more space to lay the berries. On the larger half of each roll (the part that you stretched out a bit), spread 1 tablespoon of the almond butter and top with roughly 2 tablespoons of the berries. Sprinkle each roll with a bit of cinnamon. Take the 2 triangle corners at the wider end of the roll and fold them into the center, over top of the berries. Now roll the entire thing towards the final corner (like you would a regular crescent roll). The key is to fully enclose the berries inside of the roll. Place the rolls on a lightly greased baking dish and bake until the outside of the rolls are a nice golden brown, about 12 to 15 minutes. Serve immediately.