National Waffle Day

Julian’s Recipe Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich

Ingredients:
– 2 Julian’s waffles of choice
– 1 cup ice cream
– if preferred: peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, preserves

Directions
1. If using peanut butter, marshmallow fluff or preserves, use a knife to spread onto one side of both waffles.
2. Place the ice cream on top of one of the waffles, trying to keep it even. Place other waffle on top of ice cream.
3. If using a garnish, roll sides of sandwich with ice cream exposed into the garnish. Serve.
Find Julian’s recipe at Whole Foods & Safeway
juliansrecipe.com
@juliansrecipe

