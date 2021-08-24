National Waffle Day

Julian’s Recipe Waffle Ice Cream Sandwich
Ingredients:
– 2 Julian’s waffles of choice
– 1 cup ice cream
– if preferred: peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, preserves
Directions
1. If using peanut butter, marshmallow fluff or preserves, use a knife to spread onto one side of both waffles.
2. Place the ice cream on top of one of the waffles, trying to keep it even. Place other waffle on top of ice cream.
3. If using a garnish, roll sides of sandwich with ice cream exposed into the garnish. Serve.
