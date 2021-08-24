National Waffle Day

KEYES, Calif. (KTXL) — A Keyes man is facing murder charges after he was arrested Monday on suspicion of shooting a Modesto man earlier this month.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said detectives, SWAT team members, air support and hostage negotiators went to Roselena Way around 4 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant. Joshua Rodriguez, 22, was safely taken into custody outside of his house and booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center without bail.