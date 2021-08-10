National Wellness Month

Lonolife’s Easy Quinoa Summer Salad
Ingredients:
● 2 cups uncooked quinoa
● 4 cups Lonolife beef or chicken bone broth
● 1 5-ounce package spring mix
● 1 point cherry tomatoes, halved
● ¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil
● kosher salt to taste
● freshly ground black pepper to taste
● juice of 1 lemon
Directions:
1. Rinse quinoa under cold running water.
2. Transfer cleaned quinoa in a large saucepan, add bone broth and bring to a boil. Switch heat to low and let it simmer for 15-25 minutes until the quinoa is tender and all the liquid has been absorbed.
3. Once the quinoa is cooked, remove from heat and let cool completely.
4. In a large bowl or in the same saucepan, add spring mix, cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Mix until all ingredients are well combined. Enjoy!
