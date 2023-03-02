Expanding opportunity and Strengthening Communities in Sacramento

Local nonprofits are integral to the success and strength of our communities, addressing issues to help advance economic mobility and social progress. In the Greater Sacramento region, the North State Building Industry Foundation and Los Rios Community Colleges Foundation are providing resources and access to specific needs in our community, such as education and labor in the construction industry workforce training for individuals and families.

For their efforts in the community, Bank of America named the two organizations as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders®. As a Neighborhood Builder, each organization receives a $200,000 grant over two years, comprehensive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader, joins a network of peer organizations across the U.S., and gets the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.

“Nonprofits are the backbone of our communities, working on the ground to help those struggling to overcome barriers and help people get on the path toward economic stability,” said CP Parmar, president, Bank of America Greater Sacramento. “It’s important that we direct not only capital but the necessary resources and training to help position these nonprofits and their leadership for long-term success.”

In Greater Sacramento, 30 nonprofits have been selected as Neighborhood Builders since 2004, with the bank investing more than $5.4 million into these local organizations. For more information visit BankofAmerica.com/NeighborhoodBuilders

Neighborhood Builders is just one example of how Bank of America deploys capital in communities, builds cross-sector partnerships, and promotes socioeconomic progress as part of its approach to responsible growth.