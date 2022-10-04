October 1st to October 9th

Enter your zip code at KidsMusicDay.org to find participating locations near you

The 7th Annual Kids Music Day is happening Friday October 7th. Over 1,000 music schools and stores in a dozen countries will celebrate Kids Music Day by holding a special event or promotion between October 1st and October 9th. This years Kids Music Day spokesperson is teen musical prodigy and author Neil Nayyar from Elk Grove California. Kids Music Day is one of many programs presented by Keep Music Alive to inspire more kids to start their own musical journey. Their mission is to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. Please enter your zip code at www.KidsMusicDay.org to find participating locations near you.