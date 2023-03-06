At Nékter, they believe that healthy should taste good and feel good too. A healthy and balanced lifestyle should be affordable and accessible for anyone who desires to embrace it.

Their handcrafted juices, smoothies, and acai bowls are natural, clean and always buzzing with the most energizing and nutrient-rich ingredients. For healthy on-the-go, try one of their cold pressed juices or take a 6-bottle vacation with a Nekter Cleanse. Juices and Smoothies are a natural way to feed our bodies with essential minerals, vitamins, and living enzymes. Almost all of the nutrients our bodies need can be found in raw fruits and vegetables; incorporate more real foods into your life, and pack more healthy choices into your days!

Be sure to come by on March 25th between 10-4pm for deep discounts on smoothies! Be early for your chance at a free swag bag



(916)-993-9180

7450 Elk Grove Blvd

https://www.nekterjuicebar.com/