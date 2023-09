Weaving together modern and traditional styles of American music, Never Come Down is a Portland, Oregon-based 5-piece band composed of Joe Suskind (guitar), Crystal Lariza (vocals), Brian Alley (banjo), Kaden Hurst (mandolin), and Ben Ticknor (bass). Their dedication to thoughtful songwriting and dynamic arrangements highlight polished technical skills and a commitment to listening to each other.



nevercomedownband.com

@nevercomedownband

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction