New Year, New You

Studio40 LIVE
Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here to share the must have products for the new you in the new year.  

CELSIUS – Essential Energy
CELSIUS is a better for you, premium alternative to traditional energy drinks. It has zero sugar and is made with premium ingredients like Ginger, Green Tea and Guarana – none of the bad stuff just the essential energy you need. CELSIUS was created to help people LIVE FIT, exceed their goals and elevate their everyday lives. www.celsius.com

BareOrganics now at Bed Bath & Beyond
BareOrganics is a leading consumer health brand, offering a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods. BareOrganics sources the highest quality ingredients from around the world to provide consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs.

Clausthaler
Clausthaler Grapefruit – the flavorful side of Dry January.

