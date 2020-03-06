Next Level Flag Football

Jennifer Belle and her band showed up to the studio to give us a taste of her new single, go check her out! New Single "Ex" Available on streaming platforms Jennifer Belle Radio on Pandora www.jenniferbellemusic.com Facebook: Jennifer Belle Twitter: @jbellecountry See Jennifer Belle Live March 21st Boardwalk in Orangevale July 18th Rocklin Quarry Park Summer Series With Parmalee