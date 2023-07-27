The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) returns to Sonoma Raceway Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30 for the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals. Tickets can be purchased at NHRA.com, or by calling 800-884-NHRA (6472). Every ticket is a pit pass where fans have direct access to the race teams and can get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers.



Sonoma Raceway, 29355 Arnold Dr., Sonoma, CA 95476

https://www.nhra.com/schedule/2023/nhra-camping-world-drag-racing-series/denso-nhra-sonoma-nationals

