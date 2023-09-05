“What’s My Name Again?” is a riotous independent coming-of-age comedy/drama set along the

beaches of San Diego in 1985. The story is loosely based on the first time writer/director, Spencer Zender’s father. It follows a seemingly quintessential Southern California teen whose identity unravels as he’s forced to choose one of his 3 fathers’ last names before he turns 18. He must confront his sordid upbringing, and the role each disengaged father played in it, in order to decide who he is and where he’s headed.



The films is out now to rent or purchase online at Amazon, Apple, Vudu, YouTube, Google Play and cable On Demand. DVDs are available on Amazon Prime.

Trailer Link: https://youtu.be/BH2HiqIuXO0?si=6HbmloLD5Z-Tgde3



https://www.otherbrotherproductions.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction