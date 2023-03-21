Nika’s Mad Sweets is a filipinx/asian/pacific island inspired bake shop. They are located in Stockton, CA but do often pop up in Sacramento/Elk Grove area, along with Stockton. They offer regular, vegan and gluten free baked goods, along with custom catering and party desserts (i.e. cupcakes, cookies, and cakes)



