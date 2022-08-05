Nothing Fancy Bakery is a local Certified, Cottage Home Licensed business that provides delicious baked goods with the best ingredients. Order online for your next special occasion, celebration or sweet craving. Follow on social media for pop-up information and holiday specials.
www.nothingfancybakery.com
Nothing Fancy Bakery is a local Certified, Cottage Home Licensed business that provides delicious baked goods with the best ingredients. Order online for your next special occasion, celebration or sweet craving. Follow on social media for pop-up information and holiday specials.