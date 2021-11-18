November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and this month, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) is encouraging pancreatic cancer patients, families, healthcare professionals, and the public to have a conversation about the importance of genetic testing to understand inherited risk for this disease. Talk. Test. Take Control.

Save the Date! PurpleStride, the ultimate event to end pancreatic cancer, is coming back on April 30, 2022, at William Land Park! Register now (it’s free!) and start your fundraising today! www.purplestride.org/sacramento