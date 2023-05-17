Nox Barbecue started in 2021 as a path to incorporate our Vietnamese and Filipino heritage into traditional American style barbecue. With their background, Long is inspired to share his perspective on defining Asian American barbecue.
www.noxbarbecue.com
AAPI Night Market
May 19, 2023
6:00pm – 10:00pm
555 Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA
www.eventbrite.com, under AAPI Night Market.
Nox Barbecue started in 2021 as a path to incorporate our Vietnamese and Filipino heritage into traditional American style barbecue. With their background, Long is inspired to share his perspective on defining Asian American barbecue.