Love Heal Grow On-line Parenting Class based on The Nurtured Heart Approach®
Next group begins February 17th
Weekly on Thursdays for 6 weeks from 7-9 pm via zoom (skipping the week of March 3rd)
Sign up at: Parenting Class Therapy Group Nurtured Heart Approach Sacramento (lovehealgrow.com)
Our Online Parenting Class is helpful for parents who are:
EXHAUSTED. Work, Home, Family, & Covid. It’s stressful times and parenting feels harder than ever.
STUCK. It’s hard when the cycles of bickering, punishing, or even avoiding our children are keeping us frustrated and disconnected.
HOPEFUL? There has to be a better way to get through this time. You want support finding ways to connect with your children in ways that keep you both feeling calm, happy, and loved.
Daylyn Musante, LCSW draws from the Nurtured Heart Approach®, a child-centered curriculum that helps to build stronger parent-child relationships where each family member feels more happy, less stressed, and filled with love.
Daylyn is an Advanced Nurtured Heart Approach® Trainer and has personally seen the positive impact of the Nurtured Heart Approach® on hundreds of families.
Nurtured Heart Parenting Group
