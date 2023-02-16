In collaboration with the Otis Redding Foundation, the team at Oak Park Brewing Co. has canned an epic Hazy IPA celebrating the legacy of none other than the “King of Soul” himself.

Purchase a four pack of the Otis Redding beer between now and February 28 at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar and 100% of the net proceeds from four packs sold will go to the Otis Redding Foundation. The foundation has a mission to empower, enrich, and motivate young people through programs involving music, writing and instrumentation. Four packs are available for takeout and delivery at select Lazy Dog Restaurants while supplies last.

