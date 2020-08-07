Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
California Connection
Inside California Politics
Political Connection
National and World News
Entertainment
Mystery Wire
Podcasts
Watch Live
Top Stories
Roseville’s Golfland Sunsplash open despite orders to shut down
Top Stories
Fort Hood commander’s transfer on hold amid investigations
US Postmaster DeJoy says election mail will not be slowed down
Another pop-up COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Aug. 10 in Elk Grove
States ask that Trump’s district drawing order be stopped
Coronavirus
Morning
Destination California
In Your Neighborhood
Uplifting You
Weather Club on FOX40
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Football
Actions That Matter
Learn More
Hope & Heart
Class of 2020
Open For Business
Messages of Hope
FOX40 for Heroes
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Community Calendar
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
O’Brien & Zehnder Law Firm
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
Aug 7, 2020 / 04:26 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2020 / 04:14 PM PDT
O’Brien & Zehnder Law Firm
9401 E Stockton BLVD #225
Elk Grove, Ca 95624
(916) 714-8200
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Trending
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as the week ends
Video
Onions recalled as more than 600 Americans get sick
California assemblyman wants EDD director out, calls for audit
Video
Ask A Vet: What is Reverse Sneezing?
Modesto police arrest 2 grand theft auto suspects
34 men arrested in Fresno undercover operation targeting ‘would-be child sexual predators’
Video
Don't miss
Conversations for Change: Margaret Fortune
Video
Nexstar California stations host virtual COVID-19 town hall with local leaders
Video
Sacramento, we’re in this together
Video
This Isn’t Home
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Roseville’s Golfland Sunsplash open despite orders to shut down
Fort Hood commander’s transfer on hold amid investigations
US Postmaster DeJoy says election mail will not be slowed down
Another pop-up COVID-19 testing site scheduled for Aug. 10 in Elk Grove
States ask that Trump’s district drawing order be stopped
Winfrey demanding justice for Breonna Taylor with billboards
More News