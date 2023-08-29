O’Donoghue Customs and Detailing is your local custom car dealer and detailing service that is now located at 2678 albatross way Sacramento Ca. They provide a wide variety of detailing services, backed with countless certifications for paint correction, restoration and polishing. The company was founded back in 2018 by a team of experts with more then 10 years of professional car wash experience and decades of extensive knowledge in the automotive industry. Their goal is to provide our customers with the most convenient sales and/or detailing service possible.



