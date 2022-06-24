Stop by The Creative Space this Saturday from 10AM-2PM for their Ohana – Magical Market! Shop awesome vendors like Nothing Fancy Bakery and Treasures Beyond the Reef all in one spot. Hawaiian and Mickey shaped food, travel essentials, and everything you need for the theme parks this summer. Don’t forget to come in your best park attire or DisneyBound/Disney costume and enter in our contest for some great prizes!





Saturday, June 25, 2022

10AM – 2PM

1525 U St | Sacramento, CA 95818

FREE

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction