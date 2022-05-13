Ohio University RN to BSN Program Highlights:

• 100% online

• Complete in as little as 12 months with five-week nursing courses

• Work at your own pace with eight available start dates per year

• Enjoy one of the nation’s most affordable RN to BSN programs, with pay-as-you-go options available

• There’s no limit on the number of transfer credits accepted by the program

• Accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and the Higher Learning Commission (HLC)*

• Ohio University is a military friendly and yellow ribbon institution

*The baccalaureate degree program in nursing (including both RN to BSN and traditional BSN tracks) at Ohio University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Ohio University is also accredited as a whole by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), formerly the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Institutions of Higher Education. This accreditation also covers all programs and units institution wide. Learn more about Ohio University’s accreditation.