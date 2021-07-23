In a race to end CA blackouts, California mayors, Kristen Bell, and Ohmconnect – the leading customer-response program for residential energy use – are joining forces.

Ohmconnect’s endCAblackouts campaign is giving away 1 million smart thermostats to ca residents to prevent blackouts this summer. This is the first time this is being done at this scale.

During the unprecedented heatwave in august 2020, Ohmconnect’s community of energy savers helped keep the lights on by saving 1gwh of energy – the equivalent of taking 600k homes off of the grid for an hour. Their efforts helped prevent six additional days of blackouts.

Ohmconnect is a free program that pays you to reduce your energy consumption at critical times, and their endCAblackouts campaign is making energy reductions easy by giving away 1 million free smart thermostats to ca residents. By coordinating hundreds of thousands of homes with connected smart thermostats to save energy at times when there’s extreme demand on the grid, Ohmconnect will help prevent rolling blackouts during what experts say will be the hottest summer on record.

Sign up today at endcablackouts.com.

Ohmconnect

371 3rd St 2nd floor,

Oakland, 94607

(619) 252-0482

endcablackouts.com

@ohmconnect