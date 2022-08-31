Beers In Sac is proud to bring you Natomas Oktoberfest presented by Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby, City of Sacramento. A charity event benefiting local 501(c)(3) City of Refuge Sacramento.

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Westlake Community Park, 4700 Westlake Parkway, Sacramento, CA 95835

General Admission 2-5pm | VIP 1-5pm

Unlimited Tastings | 45 Breweries, Wineries & Cideries | Food Vendors | Oktoberfest Games | Prizes |

Polka Band | Wineries | VIP Lounge | DJ Lions in Paris U.S. Stein Holding State Championship sponsored

by Sac Republic FC

Early Bird Tickets are on Sale Now thru 8/31! natomasoktoberfest.co

