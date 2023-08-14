One Hot Mamas Salsa, is a small business of just a Mama and her son. They make homemade salsa’s, currently six different varieties available. Located in Modesto, Ca. The salsa’s are for everyone, from the “no spice at all” to the “I want to feel the burn”. They also do special requests and catering.



Onehotmamassalsa.com

